Actor Dileep Denied Bail By Court In Kerala Actress Assault Case

Malayalam actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February this year, has been denied bail by a lower court in Kerala and sent back to jail till June 25.Dileep was arrested earlier this week and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. But on Wednesday, his custody was handed over to the police, which took him to multiple places as they try to piece together evidence in the case. Dileep's police custody was extended by a day by the lower court on Friday.The 48-year-old actor is now expected to apply for bail in a higher court.The police have alleged in a report to the court that the actor had offered the actress's former driver Pulsar Suni 1.5 crore in 2013 to attack her, record the assault and click nude photographs. The police claim that Dileep had a "personal enmity" with the actress, who he allegedly blames for his first marriage falling apart.The police have said they arrested Dileep based on 19 pieces of evidence that they have gathered in connection with the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road. For two hours she was sexually assaulted by at least four men who recorded the attack on a mobile phone. They dumped her near the home of a director, who informed the police.Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him. His lawyer had opposed the extension of police custody today, telling court, "It is not the duty of the accused to help police find evidence, if they don't have any witnesses. The police is trying to turn people approvers for the lack of witnesses."