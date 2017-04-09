85-Year-Old Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Kerala

Kerala | | Updated: April 09, 2017 02:34 IST
85-Year-Old Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Kerala

The elderly man's face and right hand were found bitten off by dogs said police. (Representational)

Thiruvananthapuram:  In continuing incidents of stray dog attacks in Kerala, an 85-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Thiruvilam village in Thiruvananthapuram district, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, Kunhikrishnan, had left his home at 9 am on Friday, saying he was going for a haircut, it said.

When he did not return home till night, family members began a search for him and his body was found bitten by stray dogs late at night.

The elderly man's face and right hand were found bitten off, police said adding the man seemed to have put up a fight against the animals.

In October 2016, a 90-year-old man sleeping in the front verandah of his house had been attacked by stray dogs and badly injured. He had succumbed to injuries later.

In August last year, a 65-year-old woman was attacked and killed by stray dogs at Kannramkulam in the state capital.

