After Student Asked To Remove Bra For Medical Exam NEET, Teachers Removed

Exam-cheating fears prompt excessive action by Kerala school Student asked to remove bra, hooks beeped in metal detector 4 teachers suspended, school said dress code was being enforced



Authorities issue strict dress codes to tackle widespread cheating on NEET or National Eligibility and Entrance Test, the entrance test for medical colleges across the country.



But there is no mention of bras on this year's prohibited articles list which includes dark clothes, long sleeves, brooches, badges, closed shoes and socks.



The student, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told media she was at a school doubling up as a test centre in Kannur in Kerala on Sunday when a metal detector started to beep during a security check.



"At that time, they told that without removing my innerwear I cannot enter the exam hall since they (bra hooks) are made of metal. So, I took off my bra there itself and gave it to my mom, she was waiting outside," she told NDTV.



Another student's parent said his daughter was forced to remove the button on her jeans after it set off the metal detector.

"She was sent back, she came back and told me 'Papa, the jeans button has to be removed, the button is an objectionable item'. Promptly I removed the button," the father told NDTV.



"Then I went to a shop about three kilometres from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened."



The school principal said he was unaware of the student's underwear ordeal but admitted his school stuck to the rules.

"We have clear instructions that if the metal detector beeps, no one can be allowed inside. Whenever it beeped, we told students to remove what they have," Jalaluddin K told NDTV.



