39 Held For Trying To Trigger Religious Animosity In Kerala

The accused were placed under arrest after scrutinising the contents of the pamphlets, bearing the name of an outfit called the Wisdom Global Islamic Mission, seized from their possession.

Kerala | | Updated: August 21, 2017 01:23 IST
The accused had allegedly distributed the pamphlets at eight places in Vadakkekara.

Kochi:  At least 39 suspected members of a little known Islamic outfit were arrested on Sunday at Vadakkekara in Ernakulam district on charges of attempting to trigger religious animosity in the society, the police said. They added that the accused were placed under arrest after scrutinising the contents of the pamphlets, bearing the name of an outfit called the Wisdom Global Islamic Mission, seized from their possession.

The accused were charged under section 153A, IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), Ernakulam Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) A V George told PTI.

The accused had allegedly distributed the pamphlets at eight places in and around Vadakkekara, near North Paravur in the district, after splitting themselves into eight groups.

The pamphlets allegedly contained objectionable contents.

Through the pamphlets, the accused had allegedly asked the non-Muslims to denounce their respective religions and embrace Islam, the SP said, adding that their activities were "extremist" in nature.

A probe was on to ascertain if the accused had any links with any extremist outfit based on foreign soil, the police said.

