3 RSS Activists Attacked In Kerala, Left Front Member Arrested

Three activists of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have been hacked in rural Kozhikode, allegedly by a group of CPM activists, and have been hospitalised. One of them has been seriously injured said the doctors at the Government Medical College. The injured men have been identified as Sudheesh, Bineesh and Rahul -- all in their early twenties. One CPM activist has been arrested - the rest have been identified.According to the police, the RSS activists were ambushed by more than 10 CPM activists on Saturday evening, while they were returning home. The police told NDTV that the attack was part of local political rivalry.On Thursday night, two BJP activists were injured in rural Kozhikode's Nadapuram after a country- made bomb was hurled at the party office by unidentified persons. Minutes later, the CPM office was set on fire.While incidents of political violence involving both CPM and BJP are now being reported from several parts of Kerala, Kannur is infamous for its gory history of political murders.According to police statistics, from 1991 to 2016, Kannur has had 104 cases of political murders. Of the deceased, 42 belonged to the victims CPM and 41 to the BJP.Since the new left-led LDF government came to power in 2016, 4 BJP activists and 3 CPM activists have been killed.While the BJP says it is a fallout of the poor law-and-order situation in the state, the CPM has alleged that such incidents of violence are a conspiracy of the RSS, the political mentor of the BJP.