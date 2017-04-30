2 Kerala Men, Suspected ISIS, Al Qaeda Recruits, Killed, Say Messages

A man from Kerala, suspected to have joined ISIS terrorist group last year, has died in US airstrikes in Afghanistan, according to messages received by his relatives. Yahiya was among the 21 men from the state who had reportedly gone missing after travelling to the Middle East last year in July.The family members of Yahiya got a message on Friday night about his death on Telegram, a messaging application, said BCA Rahiman, a social worker. The sender of the message, Asfak, said Yahya was "martyred" in the US attack."He was killed while fighting the US forces," the message read. It, however, does not specify as to when he was killed.Palakkad Special Branch police could not confirm the news but said they were aware of the message.Another man, suspected to have joined Al Qaeda after he went missing in 2013, has been killed in Syria. The news about Abu Tahir's death was received by one of his relative on social media in Qatar, according to news agency ANI.Earlier this month, one Murshid Muhammed from Padna in the district was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.