17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Set Ablaze By Boy Friend In Kerala

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by her lover after she refused to accede to his request to come out of her house at Kadammanitta near Pathanamthitta, police said on Saturday.The accused, who also suffered burn injuries, has been arrested yesterday, they said.The incident occurred on Friday night when the girl's parents were not at home.According to the police, the 23-year-old man had asked the girl to come out of the house but she refused. Angered over this, he returned with a bottle of kerosene, poured it on her and set her ablaze.The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbours and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College, where her condition was stated to be serious with over 80 per cent burn injuries, they said.The man, who suffered 50 per cent burns, was traced at a hospital and is under arrest, police said.