160 CRPF Men Fall Ill After Consuming Food In Kerala

At least 160 CRPF personnel attached to the CRPF camp at Pallipura in Kerala were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning Saturday night.The CRPF men were rushed to nearby hospitals after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting after consuming food.Hospital authorities suspect that the fish that was cooked for them might be the reason behind the suspected food poisoning.Some of the personnel were put on IV drips, while others were given tablets based on their condition.The situation is under control now.State Health Minister K K Shylaja visited the personnel at the hospital to take a stock of the situation.