1 Chopped, 3 Burnt Bodies Found In House Near Kerala Chief Minister's Address

Four members of a family were found dead inside a house in Thiruvananthapuram today. While three bodies were charred, another was chopped into pieces and kept in a bag at a multi-storeyed house near Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The neighbours noticed thick smoke coming out of the house in the wee hours and informed the police. The cops found the bodies of retired resident medical officer Jeen Padma, her husband Rajathankam, their daughter Caloline and a relative Lalitha. The couple's son Kedal, who works in Australia and had recently come home, is missing. A search is on. The neighbours said the couple's daughter, who was pursuing medical studies in China, had recently come home for holidays.The cops suspect it to be a case of murder, and added the four would have been killed at least three days ago. Inspector General Manoj Abraham said, "Only a scientific probe would provide more information in the case. We have also received some information about the accused," he said.