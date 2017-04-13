Water In Karnataka's Krishnarajasagar Dam Getting Closer To Dead Storage Levels

The water level in the Krishnarajasagar Dam in Mandya district of Karnataka is getting closer to dead storage levels. The dam is the main source of drinking water for towns like Mysuru, Mandya and others on the highway to Bengaluru. It also supplies water to that big capital city - and the hope is for summer rains to improve the situation. With less than 300 cusecs flowing into the dam each day, and more than 800 cusecs being released for drinking purposes, it is no wonder that the Krishnarajasagar Dam looks bare and brown in places where in better years water is seen."Today's level is 74.95 feet...The inflow is about 291 cusecs a day, and more than 800 cusecs is being released. 50 cusecs is going to Mysuru for drinking through a canal. About 813 cusecs goes towards Mandya and Bengaluru," Vasudev C, Assistant Executive Engineer at the dam, told NDTV.The full level of the dam is 124.8 feet. Last year at this time, the level was 81.12 feet.The remaining water in the dam is only being released for drinking purposes - no water at all is being released for irrigation.There is enough water at the dam for another 60 days at the current rate of flow. The dead storage level is reached at 50 feet - water would need to be pumped out of the dam if it reaches that level and it is considered a last resort. But if there are no summer rains before those 60 days are over - it will add thirsty towns to the already parched agricultural land feeling the challenge of the drought.