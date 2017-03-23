Thanks To PM Modi, Karnataka Girl Can Now Pursue MBA

Bibi Sara was granted the loan under the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme. Bengaluru: When her application for a student loan was turned down by the Central Bank of India, Bibi Sara from Mandya, over 100 km from Bengaluru, didn't know how to arrange funds for an MBA. She needed Rs 1.5 lakh to complete her course.



But she didn't lose heart. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help to get her education loan sanctioned. The PMO promptly responded to her plea and the 21-year old girl was granted the loan under the central government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.



Ms Sara, 21, was hopeful, but she didn't expect the PMO to respond within 10 days. She said she is thankful to PM Modi for his timely intervention.



"The government schemes don't just remain on paper. PM Modi ensures that those are implemented," she said.



Ms Sara had been a customer of the said bank for the last five years. The bank officials had apparently promised to approve the loan. "I had also submitted relevant documents including the PAN card details, but after four months, my loan application was rejected," she said.



Meanwhile, the PMO has directed the Karnataka Chief Secretary to look into why the bank denied her education loan.



In his defence, the bank's branch manager clarified that they were instructed not to sanction any additional loans because of the loan recovery season.



PM Modi has always maintained that the government must focus on providing



