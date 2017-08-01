Senior BJP Leader BB Shivappa Dies

Veteran Karnataka BJP leader B B Shivappa passed away following prolonged illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 89.Shivappa is survived by wife and three sons.Hospital and party officials said Shivappa was ill for some time and also had age-related ailments. The body would be kept at the party office and former legislator's home for his supporters and public to pay their last respects, before being shifted to Kumbarahalli in Sakleshpur of Hassan District, where his last rites will be performed today.Shivappa, who joined BJP in 1981, served as its state president for five years from 1983 to 1988. He was an MLA for two terms between 1994-2004 and represented Sakleshpur constituency.He had also served as an MLC from 1984-1990 and 2007-09.Condoling Shivappa's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remembered him for his "straight talk" and said he played a major role in laying a strong foundation for BJP's growth in the state.BJP state President and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa said it was a personal loss for him and to the party.Yeddyurappa recalled Shivappa's work in organising the party in old Mysuru region and said that his service and work would always guide the party.