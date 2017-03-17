Punish Culprit Who Assaulted Arunachal Student In Bengaluru: Chief Minister Khandu

Days after reports emerged that a student from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by his landlord, the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken note of the episode. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has written to his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah requesting his personal intervention in punishing the culprit.Higio Gungtey, 22, was accused of using excessive water and allegedly assaulted for it by his landlord Hemant Kumar on March 6, police said. Mr Kumar has been booked for assault and criminal intimidation.But, the Arunachal Chief Minister, in his letter written on Thursday, noted that though several charges were filed against Mr Kumar, a lawyer by profession, he managed to obtain anticipatory bail, news agency PTI quoted an official communique from the chief minister's office.The latest incident has disturbed the North-Eastern community in Bengaluru which saw two of its members allegedly assaulted in December. Mr Khandu said that while thousands of students from his state go to Karnataka for higher studies, they face racial discrimination in one or the other form."I would therefore seek your personal intervention in the present case to ensure that the culprit is punished according to the law of the land and justice is delivered to the victim and his family members," Mr Khand wrote to the Karnataka Chief Minister.Earlier, Mr Siddaramaiah had said that his government had taken prompt action and that "the perpetrator has been arrested".Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had also condemned the incident.