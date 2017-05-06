Public Spat Of Senior BJP Leaders Overshadows Party's Executive Meet In Karnataka

A sense of uneasiness engulfed the BJP leaders at the two-day state executive meeting of the Karnataka party unit here, in the backdrop of the public spat between senior party leaders BS Yeddyurappa and KS Eshwarappa.Though both leaders shared the stage on the inaugural day of the meeting today, they remained far away from each other. Mr Yeddyurappa refused to acknowledge Mr Eshwarappa as the latter greeted him on stage.Mr Eshwarappa attended the executive meet despite reports that he would give the event a miss.Union ministers Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi, party's state in-charge Muralidhar Rao and D Purandeshwari were present at the meeting, where they spoke about installing a BJP government in Karnataka, by winning more than 150 seats.The leaders also emphasised on the need to work together in achieving this goal.Mr Eshwarappa is fighting against B S Yeddyuappa's style of functioning as state unit chief.Resentment has been brewing within the party following the appointment of party office-bearers by Yeddyurappa and "ignoring" loyal workers and the old guard of the party.It had intensified into a factional feud on April 27, when Mr Eshwarappa held a convention to "save" the organisation in defiance of Mr Yeddyurappa.In an attempt to quell the rebellion, the high command had issued a diktat and relived two office bearers, from both Mr Eshwarappa and Mr Yeddyurappa camps, from the party responsibility.Speaking at the meet, Mr Yeddyurappa said he had never "stuck to the chair" and working for the party's success was more important for him.He said that he along with other BJP leaders would tour all districts in the coming days in an attempt to strengthen the party across the state.According to those present at the meeting, lack of interest among party functionaries towards the executive and its proceedings was clearly visible because of the recent developments.They said that at one point Ms Yeddyurappa had to request the attendees to clap and participate in the proceedings with spirit.