In a major fire incident last night, around 900 LPG cylinders kept in 3 trucks caught fire in Chinthamani town of Karnataka.The explosions went on for nearly three hours before the fire department successfully doused the fire. Miraculously nobody was injured.Debris from the blast were scattered in half kilometre radius.Multiple vehicles have been damaged and the the loss is pegged at 70 Lakhs. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.