Karnataka Legislature Joint Session On February 6

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala will address a joint session of the state legislature on February 6.It was decided to convene a five-day legislature session from February six to 10, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T B Jayachandra told reporters after a cabinet meeting.He said the cabinet has also given administrative clearance to Karnataka Road Development Corporation for the construction of 195 bridges at the cost of Rs 1,395.58 crore in the next three years time.The project is aimed at constructing bridges at important places, where there was need for it and connect them with the state highways. Rs 350 crore will be spent in 2017-18, Rs 450 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 495.58 core in 2019-20, he said.The cabinet also approved purchase of diagnostic machines aimed at providing free medical facilities for poor at a cost of Rs 103.53 crore under the National Rural Health Mission.Under this CT scans, MRI scans and diagnostic equipments will be installed at all district hospitals. Central government will provide Rs 41.77 crore in the form of assistance for this purpose.Approval to purchase 133 mini buses at about Rs 32.23 crore under JNNURM-2 and bringing in amendments to the solar policy towards encouraging solar power generation were among several other decisions taken by the cabinet, the minister said.