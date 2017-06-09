Karnataka Assembly Discusses IAS Officer Anurag Tewary's Death

The death of Anurag Tewary, the Karnataka cadre IAS officer whose body was found on the road in Lucknow in his home state of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, is still raising many questions. There had been talk of a scam which the officer was about to unearth in the food and civil supplies department in which he worked, but there has been no evidence so far.The issue was raised on Thursday in the ongoing session of the Karnataka Assembly. Lawmakers from the opposition BJP walked into the well of the House to highlight the case.Leader of the opposition, Jagadish Shetter of the BJP said, "I agree, the investigation (into the death) has been handed over to the CBI for investigation. His commitment to his work is spoken of by everybody. I am not making allegations against any minister, or against any IAS officer. I am only saying the chief minister should listen to the grievances of the family members."Tewary's family is in Bengaluru to try and piece together what happened and if there was any Bengaluru connection to the death. The matter has been handed over to the CBI by the UP government. The young officer's brother, Mayank, was at the Vidhana Soudha.He spoke to the media after meeting the minister in whose department his brother had worked, U Khader. Mayank said, "The minister said, 'he was very honest, he should get justice.' He also gave us an assurance that he would get justice. The government will support, the department will support...I am here till anything gets conclusive. It is 100 per cent murder. Who has done the murder, let the investigative team find out."Mr Khader said, "They have faith in the inquiry. The report has not yet come. Overall, the family must get justice, we also want justice for our department's government officer - it is up to the UP government."