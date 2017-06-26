In Wonderful Show Of Harmony, Karnataka Temple's Gesture For Eid

The mutt head, Sri Vishvesha Tirtha, was present as those breaking their fast were served food in the dining hall. Iftar is the meal that people take to break their dawn-to-dusk fast during the month of Ramzan that ends with Eid.
Minister U T Khader, who is from the region, told NDTV, "It is one of the best gestures that could have been made by the Swamiji. He could have sat somewhere else but he was physically present at the meal. He is 85 years old and his actions would shame many younger people."
This region of Karnataka has often seen communal clashes - which makes this simple gesture all the more important.
The minister said, "This kind of thing is essential for a place like Mangaluru. In all else we excel - education, tourism, development - but it is such a communally sensitive area."
The minister added, "We politicians go for votes. But when religious leaders come forward like this, things can change. This should be a model for other leaders too."
This year, Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, began on the evening of June 25 and ended on the evening of June 26. Prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month.