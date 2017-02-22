German National Allegedly Robbed, Molested Near Mysuru

A German national was allegedly molested and robbed by an unidentified person on Monday evening at Chamundi Hills near Mysuru.The woman, in her complaint, said that she had been to Chamundi Hill on Monday to watch the sunset, and while she was returning from there at 7 pm, a man passing by grabbed her mobile phone, which was on flashlight mode since it was dark. When the woman resisted, he allegedly molested her, robbed her of Rs 2,500 cash from her vanity bag and fled, she added. The woman managed to escape and suffered minor scratches.A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC, said police Inspector BS Prakash. The police have prepared sketches of the accused and have also questioned a few suspects.This incident comes five days after a Malayalam film actor was allegedly molested by a group of men who forced their way into her car in Kerala's Erankulam district. Three men have been arrested and search is on for four others.Last month, a German woman alleged molestation by her landlord earlier in December in South Delhi's Hauz Khas.In another incident, a 25-year-old US national was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by five people in April, when she had taken a guided tour to India. Four people were arrested in Delhi after the woman lodged a complaint.Mysuru with its royal heritage is a major tourist attraction of the county. Thousands of foreign tourists visit the city every year.