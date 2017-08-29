Family Of Soldier Serving At Border Ostracized At Home

A soldier serving in Jammu and Kashmir, protecting the borders of the nation, was forced to rush back to his village in Karnataka earlier this month to protect his family. The aggressors were the men and women of the village in Belagavi district.Vithal Mallikarjuna said his family was facing social boycott. They were not allowed to participate in functions or even go to the local shops to buy groceries. All because they had refused to give in to the local panchayat's demand to give up a family plot, he said.Local panchayat leaders had initially sought the plot belonging to Mr Mallikarjuna's family to build a road. But the family turned down the request. Soon after, the panchayat demanded the land for building an Anganwadi (mother and child care centre). Mr Mallikarjuna's father refused to this request too."Because we refused to part with the land, they have socially boycotted us," Vithal Mallikarjuna said. "Nobody talks to us. If someone talks they are fined Rs 5,000. We can't attend any village programme," he said.After Mr Mallikarjuna reached home he approached the district administration asking them to intervene in the matter. Senior officers of Maratha Light Infantry too stepped in.After a series of meetings, the administration now says it has managed to convince the villagers to resolve the issue."There is no social boycott now. Things have improved. We have asked local police to visit soldier's house daily and update us," said Additional DC of Belagavi, Suresh Itnal.