A Black Headscarf Gets College Student In Trouble At Karnataka Assembly

A college girl wearing a black headscarf had to go through a tough time today to enter the Karnataka assembly. The student, who had come with her classmates to watch the house proceedings, wanted to go to the assembly gallery. But the authorities said she could not enter with the black headscarf.Security officials at the gates of the assembly house in Bengaluru said they have been stopping people sporting black towels, shawls and belts from entering the visitors' gallery since these materials are used by people holding protests.According them, black fabric in the visitors' gallery can be potentially used for a sudden protest bringing disrepute to the house. The practice has been strictly observed over the last two years after black flags and scarfs were used as a symbol of protest at several functions chaired by the Chief Minister."We don't have such rules on dress, it is a mistake by the marshals on duty, I will complain to the speaker and seek action against them," said Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig.The young woman was allowed in with the headscarf only after intervention by the house marshalls.In 2012, then lawmakers PM Narendraswamy, Goolihatti Shekar, Venkataramanappa and Shivaraj Tangadai had entered the Well of the House sporting black bands while protesting against their suspension. The mode of protest had drawn criticism.