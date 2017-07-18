Can Karnataka Have Own Flag? Government Sets Up Committee To Explore

Karnataka
Karnataka sets up committee to see whether it can legally have a separate flag (file photo)

The Karnataka government has set up a committee to extamine whether it can legally have a separate flag. The panel has also been asked to look into possible designs for the same.

If the move by the Congress-led state government comes into being, Karnataka will be the second state in the country to have a flag of its own, after Jammu and Kashmir - the state that enjoys special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The move comes months ahead of the assembly elections and marks a departure from Karnataka's 2012 stand when the BJP was in office.

Rejecting the suggestion to declare the red-and-yellow Kannada flag the official state flag, the BJP government had then told the high court that a separate flag would go against the "unity and integrity of the country".

