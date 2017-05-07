Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake Catches Fire Again, Thick Smoke Engulfs Area

Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake caught fire again today, with a thick smoke engulfing the entire area. Details of the incident are still emerging.The 1,000-acre Bellandur Lake, Bengaluru's largest water body, lies in the South Eastern part of the IT hub.In February this year, the lake burst into flames for nearly 4 hours, causing drivers to swerve dangerously on road. It took hours to put out the fire.It was later discovered, the fire was caused after a pile of garbage was set aflame.Bellandur Lake is filled with and surrounded by weeds and dried plants. Surrounding factories were also allegedly deposing chemicals in the water.After years of inaction, the lake's regular frothing and flaming started being cleaned last month. The National Green Tribunal or NGT set a month's deadline for the first phase of a lake's cleaning mission.Just removal of weeds from the lake is likely to cost a little over Rs 3 crores and over three months. CCTV cameras have been installed around the lake to identify anyone polluting the lake. Sewage treatment plants will be set up, said government sources.The NGT has also said that industrial units and factories around the lake must shut down if found guilty of depositing chemicals in the water.Yesterday, auto firm Bosch received a notice from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to temporarily cease operations at its plant at Adugodi, Bengaluru.