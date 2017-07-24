Actor To Be Questioned in Drugs Racket Wants Lawyer to Be Present

Actor Charmi -- who is among a dozen top actors being investigated in a massive drug racket busted earlier this month - has told the Hyderabad High Court that she wants her lawyer to be present during her questioning by the investigators.Charmi, who has to appear before a Special Investigation Team on Wednesday, said the linking of her name in the drugs case is damaging her image as an actor and a young unmarried woman. She has also questioned the legality of samples of blood, nail and hair being collected for traces of drugs.The actors' numbers were reportedly found on the contact list on a mobile phone seized from Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the racket. Calvin was among 12 people arrested in the case, which revealed that revealed students of Hyderabad's top schools and colleges were using LSD and other drugs.The lawyer of Calvin Mascarenhas has said he was being framed. "He does not know anyone in Tollywood. There is no such call data record that show connections," said Revanth Rao.Noted film director Puri Jagannath, cinematographer Sham K Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tarun and Navdeep have already been questioned for hours in the case, but they have denied any links with drug peddlers.Akun Sabharwal, director of excise enforcement, said they were following due procedure and Supreme Court guidelines. "Not just possession, sale and purchase, but also consumption and abetment of consumption in your premises will invite action under the law. We are following all legal procedures,'' he said. Mr Sabharwal, who is heading the probe, has approached the police chief to say he was getting threats on phone over the drug probe.On Monday, excise officials arrested Rony, the manager of actor Kajal Agarwal for allegedly possessing ganja.