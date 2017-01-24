162 Crores Of Unexplained Assets For Congress Leaders, One Is A Minister

Highlights Tax raids on Karnataka minister and head of Congress womens wing Unexplained assets worth 162 crores, 41 lakhs in cash found: Tax officers Both politicians were not available for comments

A Congress minister in Karnataka and another senior party official have not been able to explain assets worth nearly 160 crores, according to tax officials.41 lakhs in cash and 12 kilos of gold and jewels were recovered from searches last week at the homes and offices of minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, who heads the Women's Wing of the Congress.The raids in the state capital of Bengaluru and Belgaum, nearly 500 kms away, followed allegations of tax evasion.Both politicians were not available for comments. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not spoken yet on the controversy."The searches led to the admission of undisclosed income of Rs 162.06 crore and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 41 lakh," said unnamed tax officials to news agency PTI.The investigators, sources said, found "huge unexplained cash deposits" had been made in the bank accounts of the politicians' family members and associates, and in proxy-owned businesses that dealt with sugar manufacturing.