Why You Are Still Faraway From That Dream Job: 3 Reasons

EMAIL PRINT Why You Are Still Faraway From That Dream Job New Delhi: Securing a job that has driven you crazy over the years is a dream-come-true for many. But why is it not for some of us? Where is the lacuna? What is that thing which stops one from grabbing the choicest opportunity? These are some of the vital questions that every job seeker ponders over! If you are a serious job aspirant, you can relate to the 3 reasons given below and can work out on your job search strategy. A little tweak in your strategy can work wonders for you.



Remember it's not about how-to-do-it; it's all about why you couldn't do it at first place!



Understanding your industry!

Mere dreaming won't help you to fetch a job! In order to get your dream job, you must have a clear understanding of the industry as well. You need to acquaint with the job profile, ambiance and the challenges of the industry. In other words, you must equip yourself before heading towards the job.



Click here for Job Interview tips



Know your competitors; Work smart!

It's not you in the race of job search. A giant population of job seekers is right now competing for the single post for which you have applied. Therefore in order to score outstanding, you need to prepare smartly. If it is an examination, prepare as per the syllabus. In addition to this focus more on the marking scheme as well. Prepare well in those topics which will fetch you more than the cut off marks.



Click here for 5 awesome workplace habits



Networking matters! And your online presence too!

Networking among the people from industry (or in a conference or a trade show or even a job fair) can help you know about prospective job openings much ahead of time. Yes, when you are in the era of social media you are ought to have a strong online presence. One of the biggest benefits you can get is knowing new people. You can interact, discuss and communicate your opinion and in return can grasp better things.



Read here about what recruiters look for in an employee



Click here for more



Securing a job that has driven you crazy over the years is a dream-come-true for many. But why is it not for some of us? Where is the lacuna? What is that thing which stops one from grabbing the choicest opportunity? These are some of the vital questions that every job seeker ponders over! If you are a serious job aspirant, you can relate to the 3 reasons given below and can work out on your job search strategy. A little tweak in your strategy can work wonders for you.Remember it's not about how-to-do-it; it's all about why you couldn't do it at first place!Mere dreaming won't help you to fetch a job! In order to get your dream job, you must have a clear understanding of the industry as well. You need to acquaint with the job profile, ambiance and the challenges of the industry. In other words, you must equip yourself before heading towards the job.It's not you in the race of job search. A giant population of job seekers is right now competing for the single post for which you have applied. Therefore in order to score outstanding, you need to prepare smartly. If it is an examination, prepare as per the syllabus. In addition to this focus more on the marking scheme as well. Prepare well in those topics which will fetch you more than the cut off marks.Networking among the people from industry (or in a conference or a trade show or even a job fair) can help you know about prospective job openings much ahead of time. Yes, when you are in the era of social media you are ought to have a strong online presence. One of the biggest benefits you can get is knowing new people. You can interact, discuss and communicate your opinion and in return can grasp better things.Click here for more Jobs News