West Bengal State Health And Family Welfare Samiti: Join As Family Planning Counsellor

Job Highlights
- Total number of posts: 25
- Upon selection candidates can be posted anywhere in West Bengal
- The maximum age limit for applying to this post is 40 years
- In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must be graduate in social science. Postgraduate degree holders can also apply.
- In addition to age limit and educational qualification, candidates must have excellent personal communication skills
- Computer skill is also a major skill required. Candidates must have knowledge of MS- Office and other skill required for office work
- Candidates must be fluent in Bengal and English; both writing and speaking
- Two years of work experience in social sector or health sector is also essential
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test. The test will carry a total of 50 marks and will be based on reproductive child health issues and computer application
