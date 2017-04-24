West Bengal State Health And Family Welfare Samiti: Join As Family Planning Counsellor

Jobs | Written by | Updated: April 24, 2017 09:45 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal State Health And Family Welfare Samiti: Join As Family Planning Counsellor

WBSHFWS: Join As Family Planning Counsellor (Female Candidates Only)

New Delhi:  West Bengal State Health and Family Welfare Samiti has released job notification for family planning counselor (female candidates only). The recruitment process has started for selecting candidates for Medical College and Hospitals of different district/ district hospitals of West Bengal. The recruitment will be on contract. Interested candidates only after going through the eligibility conditions properly can apply for the post. A total of 25 vacancies are available for recruitment. The last date for submission of applications is 5 May 2017 (11 pm). 
Job Highlights
  • Total number of posts: 25
  • Upon selection candidates can be posted anywhere in West Bengal
  • The maximum age limit for applying to this post is 40 years
  • In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must be graduate in social science. Postgraduate degree holders can also apply.
  • In addition to age limit and educational qualification, candidates must have excellent personal communication skills
  • Computer skill is also a major skill required. Candidates must have knowledge of MS- Office and other skill required for office work
  • Candidates must be fluent in Bengal and English; both writing and speaking
  • Two years of work experience in social sector or health sector is also essential
  • Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test. The test will carry a total of 50 marks and will be based on reproductive child health issues and computer application
Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at wbhealth.gov.in for more details.

Click here for more Jobs News

 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READCow Vigilantes In The Capital? What I Saw On Saturday Night
West Bengal State Health and Family Welfare SamitiGovt jobs in West Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................