West Bengal Police LWE Junior Constable Final Results Declared, Check Now @ Policewb.gov.in New Delhi: West Bengal Police recruitment department has declared the final results of recruitment of junior constable and lady junior constable for Paschim Medinipore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia District. Final result of junior constable and lady junior constable for Paschim Medinipore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia Districts can be found at the official website of West Bengal Police. The candidates can find their result by entering their written test roll number or application serial number on the official website.

West Bengal Police Junior Constable Final Results: Where can you find

According to a latest notification from West Bengal police, list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Constable / Junior Lady Constable in West Bengal Police in LWE affected areas of Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia Districts is available at the following places:



1. On the website of the West Bengal Police (policewb.gov.in).



The candidates may search for their result in the website either by inputting or keying- in their Application Sl. No. or Written Test Roll No.



2. Office of Superintendent of Police, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram ,Bankura and Purulia Districts.



3. Notice board of the West Bengal police recruitment board at Salt Lake, Kolkata.

West Bengal Police Junior Constable Final Results: How to check The candidates who are searching for this results may follow these steps: West Bengal Police LWE Junior Constable Final Results Declared, Check Now @ Policewb.gov.in



Step 1: Go to the official website of WB police



Step 2: Click on the link: Final Result in c/w recruitment to the post of Junior Constable / Lady Junior Constable in West Bengal Police for Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia Districts is available here



Step 3: Click on the link: Final Result of Junior Constable



Step 4: Candidates can find their result by entering their written test roll number or application serial number on the official website



West Bengal Police Recruitment Board had declared the



