West Bengal Group D Recruitment Exam: 25 Lakh Candidates Appear For 6000 Posts

West Bengal Group D recruitment exam has witnessed an overwhelming response! 'Around 25 lakh job aspirants on Saturday appeared in a competitive written examination for 6,000 Group D posts of the West Bengal government,' reports PTI. The exam has been held amidst high security at various exam centres across the State. Among the huge number of examinees candidates from Bihar and Jharkhand are also included. Near about 5.5 lakhs of examinees were from these neighbouring States.Many of the candidates reached Howrah, Sealdah and other important railway stations a day ahead of the examination, being conducted by the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board, says the PTI report.The exam being held after a longer duration gained a huge attention from government job aspirants. 'The state government examination for recruitment of group D employees is being held after a long gap. The last recruitment was done during the erstwhile Left Front regime. The incumbent Mamata Banerjee government did not hold any examination for Group D posts despite being in power since 2011.'State Transport Department gave its full cooperation so as to ensure that all candidates reach their respective exam centres on time without any hassle. Full strength of bus fleet and ferry services were deployed by the department apart from luxury cabs.Cooperation poured in from Indian Railways as well by ensuring timely running of trains on the exam day.'Traffic police and home guards as also civic volunteers were deployed in busy intersections in full strength to guide the examinees to the centres and prevent any traffic congestion. Police personnel were present in and around examination centres in good numbers.'However, an accident at Malda district claimed three lives when the vehicle carrying candidates from Bihar was hit by a lorry at Jadupur.(With Inputs From IANS)