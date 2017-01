West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB): Apply Now For 6000 Group D Posts

Go to WBGDRB website and click on the link "Online Application Form Link" given on the right side of the page

Click on the "Apply online" link

Register yourself to login

Click on the "Application for The post of Group D in WB(2017)" link

Enter personal, academic, communication and photo details

Preview the application form and submit the application

Preserve the PDF file you get after submitting the application for future use

West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB) has invited applications on-line for recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel in various categories of Group D posts in the offices of the State Government, located all over the State of West Bengal.Applications can be submitted on-line on and from 3 rd January 2017 (after 5 pm) and will be received on-line up to 29 th January 2017 (up to 11 pm).Age18 to 40 Years as on 1st January 2017. The Upper-age limit may be relaxed for the SC/ ST candidates of West Bengal only by 05 years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by 03 years. The upper age limit is also relaxable for the persons with disabilities and Ex-servicemen as per existing Government Rules.EducationalThe candidate must have passed Class VIII Examination from any school under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent Board recognized by the State Government or the Central Government.The selection process for West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB)'s recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel will be conducted with Written Examination (Full Marks - 85) and Interview (Full Marks - 15).