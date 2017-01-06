West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB): Apply Now For 6000 Group D Posts

Applications can be submitted on-line on and from 3 rd January 2017 (after 5 pm) and will be received on-line up to 29 th January 2017 (up to 11 pm).
Eligibility
Age
18 to 40 Years as on 1st January 2017. The Upper-age limit may be relaxed for the SC/ ST candidates of West Bengal only by 05 years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by 03 years. The upper age limit is also relaxable for the persons with disabilities and Ex-servicemen as per existing Government Rules.
Educational
The candidate must have passed Class VIII Examination from any school under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent Board recognized by the State Government or the Central Government.
Selection Process
The selection process for West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB)'s recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel will be conducted with Written Examination (Full Marks - 85) and Interview (Full Marks - 15).
How apply for the post
- Go to WBGDRB website and click on the link "Online Application Form Link" given on the right side of the page
- Click on the "Apply online" link
- Register yourself to login
- Click on the "Application for The post of Group D in WB(2017)" link
- Enter personal, academic, communication and photo details
- Preview the application form and submit the application
- Preserve the PDF file you get after submitting the application for future use
