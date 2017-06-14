WBSSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 1749 Headmaster And Headmistress Post At Westbengalssc.com

West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released recruitment notice for 1749 posts of Headmaster and Headmistress in Recognized Non-Government aided, Sponsored, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Schools (except hill regions).

June 14, 2017
New Delhi:  West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released recruitment notice for 1749 posts of Headmaster and Headmistress in Recognized Non-Government aided, Sponsored, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Schools (except hill regions). The application process is online and can be completed online on West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) official website.  WBSSC will conduct the first State Level Selection Test to shortlist candidates for the post. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be then called for a personality test or personal interview. 
 

Important Dates


Commencement of application process: June 13, 2017
Last date to apply online (till 5 pm): June 27, 2017
Last date to submit fee (till 5 pm): June 30, 2017
 

Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidate must have a Master's degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks at the post graduate level. 
  • Candidate must have either Bachelor of Teaching or Bachelor of Education or Post Graduate Basic Training from any recognized university or any other equivalent training.
  • Candidate should have ten years continuous teaching experience on the last date of submission of the application form.
  • The upper age limit is 55 years.
 

Application Process


The link for online application form is available on the official website for West Bengal School Service Commission, that is on www.westbengalssc.com.
 

Selection Process


The selection process will consist of a one-hour duration written test. Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for a personality test. The weightage for various criteria is given below:
Written Test: 60 marks
Academic Qualification including professional qualifications: 28 marks
Experience in teaching 
10 years experience: Nil
More than 10 years and upto 20 year's experience in teaching: 3 marks
More than 20 years' experience in teaching: 5 marks
Personality Test: 7 marks

