WBSSC Group D LDA and LDC part II exam 2016 Admit Card Out: Download Now

West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (WBSSC) has opened the window for the admit cards of Lower Division Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDA and LDC) part II exam 2016. The aspirants who have registered for the exam can go to the official website of West Bengal Staff Selection Commission of West Bengal and download their admit cards. Lower Division Assistant and Lower Division Clerk (LDA and LDC) part II exam 2016 will be conducted on on February 19, 2017.



WBSSC Group D LDA and LDC part II exam 2016 Admit Card: How to Download



Step One: Go to official website of West Bengal Staff Selection Commission of West Bengal (WBSSC)

Step Two: You may see these links flashing through the homepage like, "LDA 15/16 - Download Admit Card for Part II Exam", click on the relevant links

Step Three: Click on the exam you are appearing for in the next page

Step Four: In the new page, Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step Five: Submit and download your admit cards



Application number is given for all the applications received at the commission. Roll number is given to candidates who are issued admit cards. Application number is important till you get the admit card and after that the Roll number.



It is important to remember both these numbers as they are needed for any correspondence with the commission or downloading admit card, checking results etc. In case of losing the number email may be sent to the commission and commission will try to help, says a notice from the commission.



WBSSC Group D LDA and LDC part II exam 2016: Candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates on the commission's notifications for the exams.



Click here for more



