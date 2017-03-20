WBSEDCL Recruitment 2017 For Sub Assistant Engineer Post, 365 Vacancies

New Delhi: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has started online recruitment process for Sub Assistant Engineer post. Interested candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility should apply for the post online. Vacancies are available for Electrical and Civil engineering disciplines. Only those candidates who are in the age group of 18-27 years along with fulfilling other eligibility criteria are eligible to apply for the posts. The last date for submission of online application is 7 April 2017. Candidates can submit the hard copies of the application along with the credentials by 17 April 2017.
Sub Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
Vacancy: 323
Essential Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Institute/College duly recognized by any of the State Council of Technical Education.
Sub Assistant Engineer (Civil)
Vacancy: 42
Essential Qualification: Diploma in Civil Engineering from Institute/College duly recognized by any of the State Council of Technical Education.
Candidates should note that those having adequate knowledge in communicating in Bengali / Nepali language will be preferred.
Candidates are required to apply online at the official website wbsedcl.in along with application fee of Rs 300 (SC / ST / PWD / applicants under Exempted Category will not be required to pay any fees). Details on how to deposit the fee can be checked from the notification given below.
After applying online, candidates must send the original registration slip, WBSEDCL challan copy and other documents (self-attested) by post to Post Bag No. 01 Sech Bhawan Post Office Kolkata-700091.
Read the complete official notification here:
Click for more Jobs News