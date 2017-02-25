WBSEDCL Recruitment 2017: 112 Vacancies For Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply Online At Wbsedcl.in

New Delhi: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released official notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineers. A total of 112 vacancies have been announced by WBSEDCL. Candidates who are interested to apply are suggested to go through the important details of the recruitment before online registration. After selection candidates will be posted across various establishments of WBSEDCL in the State of West Bengal. Candidates can submit online applications for WBSEDCL recruitment on or before 24 March 2017. Vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details are given below.
Candidates should note that valid GATE-2017 Registration Number as received from GATE-2017 authority and securing qualifying marks in GATE- 2017 examination is mandatory.
WBSEDCL Recruitment 2017 Highlights
Vacancies
Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 57 posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 38 posts
Assistant Engineer (IT & C): 17 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: It varies for each of the post mentioned above. However the recruitment is open for graduates and postgraduates only.
Age Limit: 18-27 years as on 1 January 2016 ( relaxation of 3 Years for OBC (A) & OBC (B) and 5 Years for SC & ST candidates of West Bengal only; 10 years relaxation for PWD Category in the upper age limit for all the posts.
Pay Scale: Rs 15600-39100 and grade pay Rs 5400
How to apply
Candidates are required to apply online at wbsedcl.in along with application fee Rs 400 (No fees for SC / ST / PWD / applicants under Exempted Category). After submitting online application candidates must take the print out of Application Registration Slip, Sign on it, paste one copy of recent colour photograph, attach the WBSEDCL's Copy of CHALLAN and self-attested copies of Caste Certificate, Disability Certificate (if applicable), proof for Ex-Serviceman (if applicable), age proof and Pass Certificate of Academic & Professional qualifications and send it by Ordinary Post to the WBSEDCL office. Last date for submission of hard copy of the application is 31 March 2017.
