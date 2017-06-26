West Bengal Public Service Commission: Details Of Forthcoming Exams And Recruitment West Bengal Public Service Commission is all set to conduct examinations and recruitment processes for various posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT Details of exams and recruitment to be conducted by West Bengal Public Service Commission soon New Delhi: Government job aspirants in the State will have to gear up their preparation as the West Bengal Public Service Commission is all set to conduct examinations and recruitment processes for various posts. Commonly known as WBPSC, the Commission will start online registration for Assistant Programme Officer post tomorrow (27 June 2017) from 11.30 am. The special recruitment examination for the post will be held on 16 September 2017. Recruitment to the post will be made under the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, Government of West Bengal.



The Commission has also lined up number of recruitment examinations starting from tomorrow. Exam for selection to the post of Sub Officer (Department of Fire and Emergency Services) will continue till 10 July 2017 and will be held at Institute Of Fire Service, L.M. Dey Garden, Diamond Harbour Road, Shilpara, Behala, Kolkata - 700 008.



Likewise preliminary examination of West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment will be held on 2 July at Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.



The examination in Compulsory and Optional subjects for the West Bengal Judicial Service final exam will be held from 30 June 2017.



For all the examinations mentioned above, admit cards have already been released. Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions and appear for the exam without any hassle.



Along with the admit cards candidates must carry ID proof to the exam centre.



