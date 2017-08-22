WBPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 254 Assistant Professor Posts At Pscwbonlin.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment of Assistant Professor for general degree colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Government of West Bengal.

Jobs | | Updated: August 22, 2017 11:45 IST
New Delhi:  West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment of Assistant Professor for general degree colleges in the West Bengal Education Service under the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology and Biotechnology, Government of West Bengal. The recruitment is for 254 vacant posts.  For application, National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) or State Eligibility Test (SET) will remain the minimum requirement. The recruitment will be done on the basis of a written test and/or personal interview. 

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: August 21, 2017
Closing date for receipt of application form: September 11, 2017
Last date for application fee payment: September 11, 2017
Offline payment of application fee through e-challan: September 12, 2017
Date of examination/interview: To be notified by the commission at a later date

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate who wish to apply for the posts should have a good academic record with at least 55% marks in a Master's degree in a relevant subject or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.

The candidate should not be over 37 years of age as on July 1, 2017. 

Candidates should check the detailed advertisement for relaxation in academic qualification and age limit. 

Application Process

Candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor recruitment by creating an account on the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) official website: www.pscwbonline.gov.in.
The application fee is Rs. 210 with additional convenience fee for the mode of payment chosen. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (P.W.D.) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.


