Job Opportunities At Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre For Graduates, 10th Pass, Diploma Holders

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released recruitment advertisement at vssc.gov.in. Online application can be submitted till 7 August 2017. Applications can be submitted by eligible graduates, diploma holders, 10th pass and those with ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate in the relevant trade. For Hindi typist post, applicants need to have Hindi typewriting speed of 25 words per minute in computer. Knowledge of computer use is mandatory for typist post and knowledge of English typewriting will be an added advantage. Detail of the jobs can be found at vssc.gov.in.Pharmacist A: 1 postRadiographer A: 1 postHindi Typist: 1 postTechnician Fitter: 13 postsTechnician Electronic Mechanic: 6 postsTechnician Electroplater: 2 postsTechnician Photography: 2 postsTechnician Electrician: 2 postsTechnician Plumber: 2 postsTechnician Chemical Operator (Maintenance Mechanic): 1 postTechnician Chemical Operator (Attendant Operator): 1 postTechnician Maintenance of Refrigerator and Air- Conditioning: 1 postTechnician Welder: 1 postDraughtsman B Mechanical: 2 postsFireman A: 1 postCook: 5 postsEvery update regarding the jobs will be updated on the website of VSSC. Candidates will be communicated via email only.