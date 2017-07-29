Job Opportunities At Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre For Graduates, 10th Pass, Diploma Holders

New Delhi: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has released recruitment advertisement at vssc.gov.in. Online application can be submitted till 7 August 2017. Applications can be submitted by eligible graduates, diploma holders, 10th pass and those with ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate in the relevant trade. For Hindi typist post, applicants need to have Hindi typewriting speed of 25 words per minute in computer. Knowledge of computer use is mandatory for typist post and knowledge of English typewriting will be an added advantage. Detail of the jobs can be found at vssc.gov.in.
Vacancy Detail
Pharmacist A: 1 post
Radiographer A: 1 post
Hindi Typist: 1 post
Technician Fitter: 13 posts
Technician Electronic Mechanic: 6 posts
Technician Electroplater: 2 posts
Technician Photography: 2 posts
Technician Electrician: 2 posts
Technician Plumber: 2 posts
Technician Chemical Operator (Maintenance Mechanic): 1 post
Technician Chemical Operator (Attendant Operator): 1 post
Technician Maintenance of Refrigerator and Air- Conditioning: 1 post
Technician Welder: 1 post
Draughtsman B Mechanical: 2 posts
Fireman A: 1 post
Cook: 5 posts
Every update regarding the jobs will be updated on the website of VSSC. Candidates will be communicated via email only.