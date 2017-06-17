Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment 2017: Written Test Schedule And Other Details Vizag Steel Plant will conduct written tests for recruitment to the posts of junior trainee, field assistant trainee, management trainee and junior medical officer.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), popularly known as Vizag Steel Plant will conduct written tests for recruitment to the posts of junior trainee, field assistant trainee, management trainee and junior medical officer. While online registration for management trainee and junior medical officer is over, interested candidates can apply for other posts till 21 June 2017. 645 posts are open for recruitment to Junior Trainee post and 91 posts are open for recruitment to Field Assistant Trainee post.



The recruiting body will conduct written test, as a part of the selection process for each of the posts. Candidates applied for Management trainee and junior medical officer post shall have to appear for the written test scheduled on 25 June 2017. For other posts, the written test is scheduled for 9 July 2017.



'Written Test will be held simultaneously at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai,' for management trainee and junior medical officer posts. For other posts, the exam will be held at different centres in Andhra Pradesh.



