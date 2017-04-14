Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre: Apply For Scientist, Teacher, Technical Assistant And Other Posts

New Delhi:  Online applications have been invited by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for recruitment to Scientist/ Engineer, Fire Officer, Research Scientist, PGT, TGT, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant and Catering Supervisor posts. In order to be eligible for the post, candidates must satisfy the eligibility conditions set by VSSC. The minimum age for all the posts is 18 years. "At present the place of posting is VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, but the selected candidates are liable to be posted in any of the Units of the Indian Space Research Organisation/Department of Space situated anywhere in India as and when required (except Scientific Assistant Physics)".

VSSC Recruitment: Post Details
Scientist/Engineer-SC
Research Scientist
Fire Officer-C
PGT (English, Physics, Maths)
TGT (Sanskrit)
Technical Assistant (Electronics, Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical)
Scientific Assistant (Physics, Chemistry)
Library Assistant-A
Catering Supervisor

While selection process differs for each of the post, altogether it will comprise of initial screening, written test, medical examination, interview, endurance test and skill test.

Those applicants who are working under Central/ State Government, Public Sector Undertakings, Autonomous bodies etc. should submit their application through proper channel or submit 'No objection certificate' at the time of written test/ skill test, says the official notification.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is the lead centre for launch vehicles development in ISRO.

