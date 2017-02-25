Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2017: Apply Online at vijayabank.com, 6 Posts

New Delhi: Vijaya Bank has invited applications for recruitment to 6 posts. Bank job aspirants can apply online for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Chief Manager-Statistician (SMG Scale IV), Probationary Senior Manager- Risk Management (MMG Scale III) and Probationary Senior Manager-Statistician (MMG Scale III). Applications can be submitted online (including those from far flung areas) till 10 March 2017. While 4 posts are vacant for Probationary Senior Manager (Risk Management) post, 1 post each are vacant for rest of the posts. Other details of the recruitment can be found below.
Vijaya Bank Recruitment Details
Vacancy
Probationary Senior Manager-Risk Management: 4 posts
Probationary Senior Manager- Statistician: 1 post
Probationary Chief Manager-Statistician: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria (Educational Qualification/ Age Limit/ Experience)
Candidate must have minimum educational qualification of post graduation in the relevant discipline. Candidates must be in the age group of 25-37 years (30-45 years for Probationary Chief Manager post). Candidates are also required to fulfill the criteria set by the Bank regarding experience. Candidates are suggested to go through the details of experience required for Vijaya Bank recruitment from the official notification.
How to apply
Candidates are required to submit their application online at vijayabank.com. Further candidates are also required to send the printout of the application along with the relevant documents and photograph (address details can be found from official notification).
Application Fee
Along with the application, candidates are also required to deposit a fee of Rs 600 as application fee and intimation charges (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD only intimation charges).
