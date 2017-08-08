Uttarakhand SSSC Begins Online Application For Recruitment Of 1218 Forest Guard (Van Aarakshi); Last Date To Apply September 20 Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment of Forest Guards on August 8, 2017. The recruitment will be done for 1218 vacant posts.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT UKSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2017: Apply at www.sssc.uk.gov.in New Delhi: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment of Forest Guards on August 8, 2017. The recruitment will be done for 1218 vacant posts. The selection will be done through a physical fitness test and written examination. The physical fitness test is qualifying in nature and only those candidates who fulfill the physical fitness standards will be called for the written test. The final selection will be based on a candidate's performance in the written test.



Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: August 8, 2017



Last date to apply online and generate e-challan for fee payment: September 20, 2017



Last date to pay application fee through e-challan/netbanking/debit card: Spetember 23, 2017



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have passed intermediate exam in agriculture or science stream from a recognized board in India or must hold an equivalent qualification.



The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 24 years. The age limit will be determined as on July 1, 2017. For relaxation in upper age limit, candidates should see commission's official website.



Application Process



The application form will be available on the commission's official website: www.sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can fill the application form online from the link provided on the official website. The application process will not be considered complete without payment of application fee.



Application fee could be paid through an e-challan at nay nearest Bank of Baroda branch or through netbanking or debit card. The application fee for general category and Uttarakhand OBC category is Rs. 300 and for Uttarakhand SC, ST, and ex-servicemen is Rs. 150.



Click here for more





Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment of Forest Guards on August 8, 2017. The recruitment will be done for 1218 vacant posts. The selection will be done through a physical fitness test and written examination. The physical fitness test is qualifying in nature and only those candidates who fulfill the physical fitness standards will be called for the written test. The final selection will be based on a candidate's performance in the written test.Commencement of online application process: August 8, 2017Last date to apply online and generate e-challan for fee payment: September 20, 2017Last date to pay application fee through e-challan/netbanking/debit card: Spetember 23, 2017Candidate must have passed intermediate exam in agriculture or science stream from a recognized board in India or must hold an equivalent qualification.The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 24 years. The age limit will be determined as on July 1, 2017. For relaxation in upper age limit, candidates should see commission's official website.The application form will be available on the commission's official website: www.sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can fill the application form online from the link provided on the official website. The application process will not be considered complete without payment of application fee.Application fee could be paid through an e-challan at nay nearest Bank of Baroda branch or through netbanking or debit card. The application fee for general category and Uttarakhand OBC category is Rs. 300 and for Uttarakhand SC, ST, and ex-servicemen is Rs. 150.Click here for more Jobs News