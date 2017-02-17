Budget
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Announces Recruitment For Regional Inspector (Technical)

Jobs | Updated: February 17, 2017 11:39 IST
New Delhi:  Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced recruitment for 3 vacancies for regional Inspector (technical). The application process begins today and will end on March 15, 2017. The commission will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of performance in Written exam, Experimental exam, and Personal Interview. The vacancies announced by UKPSC is only for general candidates and according to the notice published on the commission website, the Uttarakhand Government reserves the right to increase and decrease the number of vacancies for the said posts.

Important Dates

Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies. The online application form will go live on February 17, 2017. The last date to fill online application form is march 15, 2017. Candidates can take a print out of the e-challan for application fee payment till March 17. The last date to submit application fee online or through e-challan is March 20. The last date to send/submit completed online application form, fee payment receipt, and eligibility proof is March 31, till 6:00 pm. 

How to Apply

Candidates can apply by following the steps given below.

Step one: Go to ukpsc.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the Recent Updates link.

Step three: The information for Regional Inspector (Technical) is in Hindi. Click on the Apply Online link.

Step four: Fill the required details in the form and submit.

The application process will not be complete without successful submission of application fee. Application fee can be paid either online using a credit card or debit card or offline through an e-challan. Candidates must not forget to send completed online application form, application fee payment receipt, and documents proving eligibility to the commission. Applicants who fail to send their form and documents to the commission will not be allowed to appear for the exam. 

Eligibility Conditions

The mandatory eligibility conditions for Regional Inspector (Technical) is given below:
  • Candidates must have passed 10+2 exam in Science stream from a recognized board.
  • Candidate must have a three year diploma in mechanical or automobile or any equivalent degree from a recognized institute.
  • Candidate should have a minimum 5 year work experience in a reputed organization which deal in repairing of heavy or light, diesel and petrol vehicles. 
  • Candidate must have a valid two-wheeler and four-wheeler license.
  • Candidate should be fluent in Hindi language. 
