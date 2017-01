Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017: Apply Now

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified for the Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017 today and the interested candidates with the qualifications specified in the advertisement may apply through UPPSC website. Last date for online submission of application is 13 February.Presently, the no. of vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) is 448 and for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) is 3390 in Medical Education and Training Department UP and Medical and Health services Department, UP. Posts are temporary but likely to be continued. Pay Scale Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4600/-, Non-Gazetted, Group 'B'. Go to UPPSC website to know more about the qualification, age and reservation details.Step 1 - Click "ALL NOTIFICATIONS/ADVERTISEMENTS" on the Commission's websiteStep 2 - Click on "Apply" for On-line Application.Step 3 - Register yourselfStep 4 - Pay the feeStep 4 - Enter all the required information, photo and signature.Step 5 - Preview the application formStep 6 - Click submitStep 7 -After clicking the 'Submit button, the candidate may take a print of the application to preserveNB: Applications is accepted only through the online mode. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained.The prescribed fee of examination for different categories is as under:1. Unreserved (General) - Exam fee Rs 100/- On-line processing fee Rs 25 - Total = Rs 125/-2. Other Backward Class - Exam fee Rs 100/- On-line processing fee Rs 25 - Total = Rs 125/-3. Scheduled Caste - Exam fee Rs 40/- On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 65/-4. Scheduled Tribe - Exam fee Rs 40/- On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 65/-5. Handicapped - Exam fee NIL On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 25/-See the advertisement to know more details about fee for various other categories.Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee in the Bank: 09.02.2017Last Date for Submission of Application: 13.02.2017Click here for more Job News