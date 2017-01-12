Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017: Apply Now

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified for the Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017 today and the interested candidates with the qualifications specified in the advertisement may apply through UPPSC website. Last date for online submission of application is 13 February.
Number of Vacancies Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017
Presently, the no. of vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) is 448 and for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) is 3390 in Medical Education and Training Department UP and Medical and Health services Department, UP. Posts are temporary but likely to be continued. Pay Scale Rs 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs 4600/-, Non-Gazetted, Group 'B'. Go to UPPSC website to know more about the qualification, age and reservation details.
How apply for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017
Step 1 - Click "ALL NOTIFICATIONS/ADVERTISEMENTS" on the Commission's website
Step 2 - Click on "Apply" for On-line Application.
Step 3 - Register yourself
Step 4 - Pay the fee
Step 4 - Enter all the required information, photo and signature.
Step 5 - Preview the application form
Step 6 - Click submit
Step 7 -After clicking the 'Submit button, the candidate may take a print of the application to preserve
NB: Applications is accepted only through the online mode. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained.
Category wise prescribed examination fee for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017
The prescribed fee of examination for different categories is as under:
1. Unreserved (General) - Exam fee Rs 100/- On-line processing fee Rs 25 - Total = Rs 125/-
2. Other Backward Class - Exam fee Rs 100/- On-line processing fee Rs 25 - Total = Rs 125/-
3. Scheduled Caste - Exam fee Rs 40/- On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 65/-
4. Scheduled Tribe - Exam fee Rs 40/- On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 65/-
5. Handicapped - Exam fee NIL On-line processing fee Rs 25/-Total = Rs 25/-
See the advertisement to know more details about fee for various other categories.
Important Dates for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Staff Nurse Recruitment 2017
Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee in the Bank: 09.02.2017
Last Date for Submission of Application: 13.02.2017
