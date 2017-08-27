UPTET 2017: Application Process Starts Online; Last Date To Register September 8 The application process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has begun. The online application will end on September 8, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPTET 2017: Application Process Starts Online; Last Date September 8 New Delhi: The application process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has begun. The online application will end on September 8, 2017. The exam will be conducted on October 15, 2017. There would be two papers in the exam - one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Candidates with the required eligibility will also have the option to apply for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.



Important Dates



Commencement of application process online: August 25, 2017

Commencement of application fee payment: August 26, 2017

Last date to register online: September 8, 2017 till 6:00 pm

Last date to pay application fee: September 11, 2017

Last date to complete online application process: September 13, 2017 till 6:00 pm

Correction in application form: September 15, 2017 (12:00 pm) to September 19, 2017 (till 6:00 pm)



Eligibility Criteria



For teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification is either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required is a Bachelor degree. There are other additional academic qualifications, for which a candidates should refer the detailed advertisement for UPTET.



UPTET 2017 Application Process



The online application form can be filled online on the UPTET official website: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidate will have to first register throught he link provided on the home page. After registration, candidate would need to submit application fee either online or through e-challan to nearest SBI bank branch. The DU number provided on the fee payment receipt should be used as transaction id or journal number. After payment of fee, complete the application process on the next working day.



Click here for more



The application process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has begun. The online application will end on September 8, 2017. The exam will be conducted on October 15, 2017. There would be two papers in the exam - one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Candidates with the required eligibility will also have the option to apply for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.Commencement of application process online: August 25, 2017Commencement of application fee payment: August 26, 2017Last date to register online: September 8, 2017 till 6:00 pmLast date to pay application fee: September 11, 2017Last date to complete online application process: September 13, 2017 till 6:00 pmCorrection in application form: September 15, 2017 (12:00 pm) to September 19, 2017 (till 6:00 pm)For teachers of class 1 to 5, minimum academic qualification is either a Bachelor degree or intermediate. For teachers of class 6 to 8, minimum academic qualification required is a Bachelor degree. There are other additional academic qualifications, for which a candidates should refer the detailed advertisement for UPTET.The online application form can be filled online on the UPTET official website: http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The candidate will have to first register throught he link provided on the home page. After registration, candidate would need to submit application fee either online or through e-challan to nearest SBI bank branch. The DU number provided on the fee payment receipt should be used as transaction id or journal number. After payment of fee, complete the application process on the next working day.Click here for more Jobs News