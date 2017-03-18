UPTET 2016 Result Announced, Know How To Check Online

36 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPTET 2016 Result Announced, Know How To Check Online New Delhi: UPTET 2016 results have been announced. Candidates who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now check the result at the official portal of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. UPTET 2016 was held on 19 December 2016. The Board had released answer keys for the same on 21 January 2017 and a rectified answer key was released later on.



In case of queries, candidates can contact U.P. Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Allahabad (uptethelpline@gmail.com).



UP Basic Education Board had notified UPTET on 5 October 2016. Online application process for the same continued till 24 October 2016.



How to check UPTET 2016 result online? Here's how you check UPTET 2016 result online Go to the official website at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on UPTET 2016 Result

Enter the roll number (10 digit)

Submit the details

Get the result

Take a printout Click here for more



UPTET 2016 results have been announced. Candidates who had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now check the result at the official portal of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. UPTET 2016 was held on 19 December 2016. The Board had released answer keys for the same on 21 January 2017 and a rectified answer key was released later on.In case of queries, candidates can contact U.P. Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Allahabad (uptethelpline@gmail.com).UP Basic Education Board had notified UPTET on 5 October 2016. Online application process for the same continued till 24 October 2016.Click here for more Jobs News