UPSC To Conduct Civil Services Exam Early Next Year, Annual Exam Calendar 2018 Released Civil Services exam aspirants shall have to gear up their preparation, as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the CS Prelims 2018 early.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC To Conduct Civil Services Exam Early Next Year, Annual Exam Calendar 2018 Released New Delhi: Civil Services exam aspirants shall have to gear up their preparation, as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the CS Prelims 2018 early. The Commission has released the annual exam calendar 2018. Coming year, aspirants shall have to appear for UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam on 3 June 2018. The application process will begin as early as 7 February, two days after the completion of the registration process for NDA and NA Exam (I) 2018.



Engineering Services preliminary exam will be the first exam of 2018 to be conducted by the Commission.



UPSC has scheduled IES/ ISS exam, Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist exam in the month of June as well.



This year UPSC will conduct Civil Services prelims on 18 June 2017.



Those candidates who have



have been declared recently. Karnataka girl K R Nandini is the topper and has scored 55.3 per cent marks. Nandini, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) who emerged the topper in the examination secured 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025.



UPSC annual exam calendar 2018 is available at the official web portal of the Commission (upsc.gov.in).





Civil Services exam aspirants shall have to gear up their preparation, as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the CS Prelims 2018 early. The Commission has released the annual exam calendar 2018. Coming year, aspirants shall have to appear for UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam on 3 June 2018. The application process will begin as early as 7 February, two days after the completion of the registration process for NDA and NA Exam (I) 2018.Engineering Services preliminary exam will be the first exam of 2018 to be conducted by the Commission.UPSC has scheduled IES/ ISS exam, Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist exam in the month of June as well.This year UPSC will conduct Civil Services prelims on 18 June 2017. Admit cards for the same has been released. This year the Commission will recommend a total of 980 bureaucrats for appointment. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet are suggested to do so earlier, in order to avoid last minute rush.Those candidates who have poor quality picture on the admit card can take their Aadhaar card for verification, on the exam day. UPSC Civil Services 2016 final results have been declared recently. Karnataka girl K R Nandini is the topper and has scored 55.3 per cent marks. Nandini, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) who emerged the topper in the examination secured 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025.UPSC annual exam calendar 2018 is available at the official web portal of the Commission (upsc.gov.in).