To Boost Hiring By Private Sector, UPSC, RRB, SSC To Share Scores Of Competitive Exams Online Agencies like UPSC, SSC and RRB have been asked by the union government to share online the scores of aspirants taking competitive exams.

Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC, RRB, SSC To Share Scores Of Competitive Exams Online New Delhi: Now candidates who are attending the recruitment exams of UPSC, RRB and SSC will be able to access their scores online. According to Press Trust of India, these agencies have been asked by the union government to share online the scores of aspirants taking competitive exams. With this move, private firms scouting for talent can use scores or marks obtained by job aspirants in examinations conducted by these agencies, an idea that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mooted last year.



Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conduct exams and interviews for recruitment for various posts in government sector.



"Now, it has been decided that all the recruitment agencies viz. UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, RRB etc. will use National Career Service or NCS portal of Ministry of Labour and Employment for disclosures of scores and rankings of the candidates," an order issued recently by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.



The initiative is aimed at the government's effort to boost hiring by the private sector, reported PTI.



Prospective recruiters from the private sector could use these scores to identify candidates who rank high in this list even if they did not make the cut for a slot in premier services such as the Indian Administrative Service or the Indian Foreign Service.



According an earlier report



"There shall be an "Opt-out Clause" which shall be applicable for the candidates who qualify for the final stage of the examination," an announcement by the commission said earlier.



(With Inputs from PTI)



