UPSC Civil Services, IFS Prelims 2017 Result Declared: What's Next? Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the preliminary examination held for IAS, IPS, IFS and other cadres.

With the declaration of the civil services preliminary exam, it is time to prepare for the next selection level. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has



Close to 14000 candidates have qualified the civil services preliminary exam and 1300 in the IFS prelims exam.



Main exam for civil services will be held on 28 October. Detailed application form (DAF) for the same will be available from 17 August 2017.



Main exam for IFS will be held from 3 December 2017. DAF for the same can be submitted from 7 September till 20 September.



Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exams should note that the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the exam will be made available online only after the declaration of the final result of the respective exam 2017.



E-admit card for the main examinations will be two weeks before the exam. Candidates can download it from upsconline.nic.in.



In case of any issue, candidates can directly contact the Commission. 'The Union Public Service Commission have a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned examination on all working days between 10.00 Hrs. to 17.00 Hrs. in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125.'



