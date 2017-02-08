UPSC Releases Notification For IES And ISS Examination 2017; Apply Before March 03

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification earlier today inviting application from eligible candidates for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination. The last date to apply for IES and ISS Examination is March 03, 2017. The application form will be accepted till 18:00 pm on the last date. Interested candidates can apply through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA). The written examination will be conducted on May 12, 2017 in a single day window. The commission will conduct examination for 15 Indian Economic Service vacancies and 29 Indian Statistical Service vacancies.The application process will begin shortly on the commission's official website. The last date to complete the application process is March 03, 2017. Aspirants must complete their application process before 18:00 pm on the last date as the commission will close the application window after that. UPSC will review the applications and release admit card for the exam online three weeks before the written examination. The written examination will be conducted on May 12, 2017.Aspirants for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination can apply for the exam on the commission's official website. To access the application form they will have to login into the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system. The steps to register for the exam are given below:Step one: Visit the official ORA website: www.upsconline.nic.in/oraStep two: Click on the Apply Now link before the notice which says Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service.Step three: Create your user login.Step four: Login to your account using the login credentials created.Step five: Complete the application form and pay application fee online.Candidates must keep in mind that the application process comprises of two stages. Candidature of applicants who fail to complete both the stages will be rejected.The application fee for the exam is 200 INR. Female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH category are exempted from paying application fee. Application fee can be paid online using credit card/debit card or netbanking facility of State Bank of India (SBI) or its associate banks. Application fee can also be deposited in any branch of SBI in cash.