UPSC Recruitment 2017: Last Day To Apply For Major Exams, Know Details Here

New Delhi: UPSC job aspirants, today is the last day to apply for two of the major examinations. If you have not applied yet, do it right away. Online applications can be submitted till 18.00 hours. Union Public Service Commission will close the online registration portal for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017 and Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES/ ISS) 2017. While a total of 138 vacancies are available for the geologist exam, 44 vacancies are available in the IES/ ISS exam. Though there's less time, still candidates are suggested to go through the official notification properly before applying.
UPSC Recruitment Details
Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017
The exam will be held for recruitment to the posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources. Vacancies are available in the posts of Geologist Group A (40 posts), Geophysicist Group A (40 Posts), Chemist Group A (25 Posts) and Junior Hydrogeologists Scientist B Group A (33 posts). Read here more about Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017.
The Commission has released exam time table of the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2017. The exam will be held on 12, 13 and 14 May 2017.
Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES/ ISS) 2017
IES/ ISS exam will be held on 12 May. A total of 15 vacancies are available for Indian Economic Service and 29 in Indian Statistical Service. Out of the total vacancies, 1 vacancy has been kept reserved for PH category candidates (Visually Handicapped) for Indian Statistical Service by the Government through IES/ISS Exam, 2017 and no vacancy has been kept reserved for the PH Category for the Indian Economic Service. Click here for more details on IES/ ISS exam 2017.
